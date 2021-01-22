German Bundeswehr awards contract to Iveco for 1048 military trucks

The defense arm of Iveco has announced that German Bundeswehr has contracted Iveco Defence Vehicles to supply the 1048 military Trakker trucks.

Italian vehicle manufacturer reported that BAAINBw (Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support) has awarded a frame contract for the supply of up to 1048 military trucks to be delivered in 2021 – 2028.

The project will start with an initial fixed batch of 224 units of 8×8 vehicles from the Iveco Defence militarized Trakker range, which will be supplied in five different configurations prepared for 20” – ISO-container-transport, some with hydraulic cranes and winch systems, and represents another new milestone and consequent next step in the GTF-family of the German Army.

All vehicles fulfill the most modern EURO-6-emission-level (still ready for single-fuel-operation) and will be supplied with a protected cab which currently offers among the best-in-class levels of ballistic, mine, NBC- and IED protection. These cabs also provide the users with a high level of crew comfort and are designed to accommodate a variety of modern military communication and command systems.

The company said that over the last years, Iveco Defence Vehicles has delivered around 2.000 vehicles from its wide product range to the German Army, including protected customized versions (e.g. GTF 8×8 batch 1 and 2, TEP-90, STW-8×8, Tipper-8×8, Sideloader-8×8, ISO-container-transport-8×8 and Tractor-6×6), which have already been extensively fielded in operational theatres.

“Iveco Defence Vehicles is proud to continue its solid partnership with the German Army for the years to come,” the comapany said in a statement. “