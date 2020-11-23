German Army plans to buy 15000 practice rounds of tank ammunition

The German Armed Forces, the Bundeswehr is reportedly planning to buy 15,000 practice rounds of 120mm x 570 DM88 tank ammunition, according to the Federal Ministry of Defense.

The new ammunition for Leopard-2 main battle tanks is expected to be purchased from German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall.

Expected that a possible €21.4 million framework contract for new ammunition should be complete by 2028.

Also added that the framework agreements enable efficient and effective coverage of requirements over several years. They mean more planning security and higher security of supply for the public client while at the same time saving time and reducing administrative work.

The DM88 is an advanced practice round made specifically for the Leopard 2 main battle tank. Ballistically, it is identical to the service ammunition developed and supplied by Rheinmetall, and meets the Bundeswehr’s full range of specifications with regard to precision and handling safety.