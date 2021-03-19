German Armed Forces’ search and rescue service receives seventh H145 helicopter

Airbus Helicopters announced on Friday that it has handed over the seventh and last H145 for the search and rescue (SAR) service of the German Armed Forces’ (Bundeswehr) to the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) on time.

The previously delivered helicopters are used for training and field testing and are available 24/7 at the Niederstetten and Nörvenich air bases for rescue operations. Operations with the new H145 LUH SAR will begin shortly, as planned, at the third SAR station in Holzdorf.

“We are pleased that we have completed this order from start to finish on time and within budget and that the commissioning is proceeding according to plan,” said Wolfgang Schoder, CEO of Airbus Helicopters Germany. “The feedback we have received from our customers has been very positive. Because of their flexibility and very high availability, the helicopters of the H145 family have proven themselves in the Bundeswehr. We see considerably more possibilities for a wide range of tasks in all branches of the armed forces for the reliable model.”

Among other features, the helicopters are equipped with high-performance cameras, searchlights, emergency beacon locator systems, a full suite of medical equipment, rescue winches, and load hooks that can be used for fire-extinguishing tanks, for example. They are easy to identify thanks to the characteristic bright orange paintwork on their doors, featuring ‘SAR’ in blue lettering.