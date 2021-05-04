General Dynamics produces first ACSV for Canadian Army

The first version of a new Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) was rolled at the General Dynamics Land Systems plant in London, Ont.

A Troop Cargo Vehicle (TCV) manufactured for the Canadian Army was unveiled during a virtual event with Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, celebrating the “roll-out” of the Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) program’s first vehicle.

The company will build 360 Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) in eight variants as part of a $3-billion contract with the Canadian Armed Forces.

They’ll replace older LAVs that have protected Canadian Soldiers on missions abroad for more than 40 years.

“You do critical work for Canada every single day…because of your skill and dedication, Canadian Forces members will soon have combat support vehicles they can rely on,” Harjit Sajjan said.

London Mayor Ed Holder, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and London West MP Kate Young, among others, were present to celebrate the ‘roll-out.’

“‘We are so grateful for the ongoing support for advanced manufacturing in London, and for this facility in particular, the positive economic impact represented by GDLS Canada is felt not only here in London but across the province and around the country,” said Holder.

“For nearly 20-years, GDLSC has employed thousands of Londoners, all dedicated to building the equipment our military needs to conduct operations at home and abroad. GDLSC is a pillar of our local economy in London and certainly in the southwest region of Ontario as well,” Fragiskatos added.

The first vehicle rolled off the production line in December 2020 with deliveries occurring through Feb. 2025. The vehicles will support the LAV 6.0 vehicles in service with the Canadian Forces.