General Dynamics gets $428M Stryker support contact

General Dynamics Land Systems, one of the world’s largest defense contractors, was awarded the contract to support the family of Stryker vehicles.

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded General Dynamics $428 million in contracts related to the Stryker vehicles, including the field level maintenance, field service representative support, contingency maintenance support, new equipment training and total package fielding.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2025, according to a DoD press release.



The Stryker Family of Vehicles is built on a common chassis, with some variants having different Mission Equipment Packages. There are 18 variants; 10 flat-bottom variants that include the Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV), Mobile Gun System (MGS), Reconnaissance Vehicle (RV), Mortar Carrier (MC), Commander’s Vehicle (CV), Fire Support Vehicle (FSV), Engineer Squad Vehicle (ESV), Medical Evacuation Vehicle (MEV), Anti-tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Vehicle and Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV); seven Double-V-Hull (DVH) variants for the following; ICV, CV, MEV, MC, ATGM, FSV and ESV, and an additional configuration of a modified ICV platform integrating a 30 mm cannon.

The company’s website said the Stryker Family of vehicles combine versatility, survivability, lethality and maneuverability to handle a wide array of missions. Introduced in 2000, the eight-wheeled, medium-weight Stryker provides versatility, survivability, lethality and maneuverability.