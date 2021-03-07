Sunday, March 7, 2021
General Dynamics’ EAGLE vehicles hit 142M miles on its operations worldwide

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Photo by General Dynamics European Land Systems

The EAGLE family of vehicles, which are manufactured by General Dynamics, covered more than 230 million km (142 million miles) on its operations worldwide.

The EAGLE is a modular wheeled armored vehicle that available in 4×4 and 6×6 versions and is one of the most modern protected wheeled vehicles in its class.

General Dynamics European Land Systems, a Europe-based business unit of General Dynamics, says the vehicle provides a versatile and configurable operational platform at all levels. It delivers reliable and well-protected operational support mobility with the flexibility to suit specific user needs.

EAGLE’s tried, tested and field-proven chassis design delivers high payload and logistics commonality, in-theatre reliability and logistics supply chain security through life.

The EAGLE is currently in-service with the Germany, Danish and Swiss Armies and has been proven on operations worldwide.

In addition, earlier in November 2020, We reported that General Dynamics was awarded a contract from the Danish Ministry of Defense for EAGLE 4×4 vehicles.

General Dynamics’ European Land Systems division was awarded a $52,1 million contract to deliver 56 PATROL vehicles and a first prototype of the RECONNAISSANCE Open variant to the Danish military.

