General Dynamics contract ceiling for GMV 1.1 production upped by $49M

U.S. Special Operations Command awarded a $48,9 million contract modification to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for its production of Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1.

The contract modification award from Special Operations Command raises the contract ceiling to $613,850,752 and extends the contract by two years for a total performance period of nine years.

The work will be performed in Anniston, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by August 2022.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, the Ground Mobility Vehicle fulfills a need in the airborne and air assault operations undertaken by Airborne Infantry Combat Teams.

The vehicle’s open design allows for multiple mission roles and can be modified to accept possible kit configurations such as remote and manned turrets, armor and arctic kits if the Army develops a requirement for them in the future. The GMV 1.1 can be transported by Army inventory helicopters.

The Ground Mobility Vehicle provides enhanced tactical mobility for an Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) nine-Soldier infantry squad with their associated equipment to move quickly around the battlefield, to include medium distance insertion or repositioning operations. This allows commanders greater freedom of movement and freedom of action.

GMV also provides flexibility for entry operations (permissive and non-permissive) to counter threat anti-access strategies through the use of multiple austere entry points via air-drop, air-land and/or air-insertion.