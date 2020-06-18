Thursday, June 18, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

GDELS readying for full-rate VCR 8×8 production

NewsArmyPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Marco Romero/MDE

Recommended

Aviation

Spanish A400M Atlas suffers bird strike while landing

Spanish Air Force A400M Atlas military transport aircraft suffered a bird strike while landing in Zaragoza. The bird-aircraft collision happened when an A400M was performing...
View Post
Aviation

Lockheed Martin says four nations will be protected with next generation radar

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday that through partnerships with the U.S. Government, Spain, Japan, and Canada, company's solid state...
View Post
Maritime Security

Lockheed Martin to equip future Spanish frigates with latest radars

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp, announced on Thursday that it recently signed a contract with Navantia to equip five new F-110 multimission...
View Post
Maritime Security

USS Carney destroyer completes sixth forward-deployed patrol

The U.S. Navy has announced on 23 July that guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) returned to Naval Station Rota, Spain, after completing a...
View Post
Aviation

Dassault Aviation and Airbus SE unveils new generation fighter at Paris Air Show

France aerospace giant Dassault Aviation and European defense, security and aerospace company Airbus SE have unveiled mock-up of the New Generation Fighter at the...
View Post
Subscribe

The Spanish Secretary of State for Defense, Angel Olivares, on 17 June chaired a meeting to follow up on the “Dragón” Vehiculo de Combate sobre Ruedas (VCR), or Combat Vehicle on Wheels, program which was held at the General Dynamics European Land Systems-Santa Barbara Sistemas Factory in Alcalá de Guadaira ( Seville).

Angel Olivares, said to the press that the VCR 8×8 “is one of the essential pillars on which National Defense is based and without it that the Armed Forces could not participate in international peacekeeping operations.” And he stressed that this program “is a strategic and inalienable objective for Spain”.

The program will have a special impact in Asturias, Seville, Guipúzcoa and Madrid, where it is expected to create 650 direct jobs and another 1,000 indirect ones.

- Advertisement -

The meeting brought together high representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Directorate of Armament and Material (DGAM), the Army and the companies that make up the society that manages these technological programs, Santa Bárbara Sistemas, Indra Sistemas and Sapa Placencia.

The delegation has been able to see the degree of progress of the demonstrators and has walked the assembly line of the five prototypes of the VCR 8×8 installed in one of the factory’s workshops, which is at full capacity, respecting the prevention measures. related to the Covid-19.

They then witnessed a dynamic demonstration of the 8×8 VCRs on the test track and verified the maturity of the designs and their performance in a display of mobility and power. The first two demonstrators are scheduled to carry out shooting tests in early July.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of the Army General Staff, Army General Francisco Javier Varela; the general director of Armament and Material, admiral Santiago Ramón González and the deputy director to the DGAM, general Francisco Javier Abajo.

The CEO of GDELS-SBS also participated; Juan Escriña, the executive director general director of Transport and Defense of Indra, Ignacio Mataix; and the CEO of Sapa, Ibon Aperribay.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

‘Leaked’ image allegedly shows Milrem Robotics’ fighting vehicle with new multi-role turret

The new image shared on the official Twitter account of the Milrem Robotics this morning are currently stoking speculation about possible equipped of its...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-16 receives digitized ‘ghost’ scheme similar to Su-57 fighter

Painters at Hill Air Force Base recently completed an elaborate makeover on an F-16 Fighting Falcon by giving it the now-popular “ghost” paint scheme...
Read more
Army

Roadside bomb damages Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier in Syria

A Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier has been damaged in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on the M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib, no...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Navy tests next generation of smart munition on Super Hornet

The U.S. Navy recently tested, for the first time on an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft, the GBU-53/B StormBreaker glide bomb that will give operators...
Read more

Related News

Maritime Security

U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman returns from deployment

The U.S. Navy has announced that the Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returned home June 16, marking the end of their...
Read more
Aviation

Satellite image shows first Egypt’s Su-35 fighter jets in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

Satellite imagery from Google Earth taken last month shows first Egyptian Air Force Su-35 fighter jets at the Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia. Images...
Read more
Army

Russia prepares to unveil a mystery missile system during the Victory Day Parade

A mystery missile system was spotted during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow's Red Square on...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force again scrambles Raptors to intercept Russian bombers

Less than a week after U.S. Air Force stealth fighters intercepted Russian Tu-95 bombers entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone , U.S. Raptors...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine