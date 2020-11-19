GA-ASI receives $93 million to integrate AI into U.S. Army drones

Predator and Reaper drones maker General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into unmanned aerial systems.

The hybrid contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $93 million and covers research, development, test and evaluation of AI for the smart sensor prototype unmanned aerial platform.

Within the contract work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of March 2, 2023.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

GA-ASI is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar.

The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas.