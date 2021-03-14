Sunday, March 14, 2021
French Army set to receive 90 VBL Ultima armoured vehicles in 2021

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Arquus

The French Army, or Armée de Terre, is expected to receive 90 VBL Ultima 4×4 light armored tactical reconnaissance vehicles in 2021.

The Arquus will progressively modernize 733 VBLs to the new VBL Ultima standard.

The VBL Ultima is an upgraded version of a French Vehicule Blinde Leger (VBL) wheeled, amphibious, armoured vehicle with great mobility, and was designed for reconnaissance and infiltration missions.

The advanced vehicles are being upgraded under a 2017 contract from France’s Direction Générale de l’Armament (DGA).

The self-supporting body of VBL Ultima is made of very high-density steel of between 5 and 11 mm thick, and the armoured windows offer the same protection as the steel.

The VBL Ultima is fitted with a new 130 hp PSA DW10F engine (95hp previously), W5A580 automatic gearbox, transmission, braking and cooling system. From 4.5 t, goes to 5.2 t for a load capacity of 1.3 tonnes.

