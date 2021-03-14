French Army set to receive 90 VBL Ultima armoured vehicles in 2021

The French Army, or Armée de Terre, is expected to receive 90 VBL Ultima 4×4 light armored tactical reconnaissance vehicles in 2021.

The Arquus will progressively modernize 733 VBLs to the new VBL Ultima standard.

The VBL Ultima is an upgraded version of a French Vehicule Blinde Leger (VBL) wheeled, amphibious, armoured vehicle with great mobility, and was designed for reconnaissance and infiltration missions.

The advanced vehicles are being upgraded under a 2017 contract from France’s Direction Générale de l’Armament (DGA).

The self-supporting body of VBL Ultima is made of very high-density steel of between 5 and 11 mm thick, and the armoured windows offer the same protection as the steel.

The VBL Ultima is fitted with a new 130 hp PSA DW10F engine (95hp previously), W5A580 automatic gearbox, transmission, braking and cooling system. From 4.5 t, goes to 5.2 t for a load capacity of 1.3 tonnes.