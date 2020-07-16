First U.S. Army Bradley fighting vehicles arrives in Poland

U.S. Army Bradley fighting vehicles have arrived in Poland, according to the Baltic Security.

“First U.S. Army of United States E-HETs carrying Bradley fighting vehicles have arrived at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland Flag of Poland, in support of Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise as part of the final phase of training linked to Defender Europe 20,” the Baltic Security said on Twitter.

The troops and their equipment – which include infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers – arrived in Poland for a series of training exercises to increase strategic readiness interoperability by testing the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly move a large combat force of Soldiers and equipment from the continental United States to Europe.

Just this week, also was reported that Army has begun deploying Abrams main battle tanks to Poland as part of the final phase of training linked to DEFENDER-Europe 20, July 14 – Aug. 22.

As part of the training, the unit will also mount the Trophy system on Abrams tanks. Trophy is an active protection system that is designed to detect and defeat rocket propelled grenades, recoilless rifles and anti-tank guided missiles. The fielding of Trophy systems provides the U.S. Army’s logistics teams with the opportunity to assess and experience the dynamics of moving and installing the system in a field environment.

Approximately 550 Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, out of Fort Hood, Texas, will participate in the exercise. The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters (Forward) out of Poznan, Poland, will serve as mission command for the exercise while the 7th Army Training Command out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, will provide exercise control.

According to the Business Insider, the Defender Europe 20, the US Army’s biggest exercise in Europe since 1995, came to an abrupt halt in March, as the coronavirus spread around the world.