Sunday, April 18, 2021
First rendering of BAE Systems’ OMFV emerges in social media

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Global defense company BAE Systems has revealed the rendering of its proposal for the Army’s new infantry vehicle – the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle.

The new vehicle, slated to ultimately replace the decades-old Bradley, will achieve operational combat status as soon as 2028 – and, according to Army documents, pave the way forward into a new era of major, high-powered, mechanized warfare.

Just this week, BAE Systems’ official Twitter account posted an image of an advanced armored vehicle to support mechanized infantry operations through the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program.

“Stay tuned as we design a combat system that will meet our Soldiers’ needs on future battlefields,” the message added.

After the image was shared on Twitter, military analysts and experts noted that BAE’s proposal looks like Next Generation Bradley Fighting Vehicle with Elbit Systems’ UT30 Mk2 remote turret.

Damian Ratka wrote in response to BAE’s tweet: “Surprise surprise. BAE OMFV proposal is literally Bradley Next Generation, with UT30 Mk2 turret instead of standard TBAT-II turret, and probably some further improvements.”

Twitter user Ronkainen also added that the chassis of BAE’s OMFV is the same as Next-Gen Bradley evolved from AMPV, which firstly shown at U.S. Army’s (AUSA) 2016 annual meeting and expo.

“NG Brad features some improvements such as HEBAW lower hull, a higher suspension, larger troop compartment, 600V electronics with ISG and upgraded powertrain,” he said.

OMFV, as part of an Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), will replace the Bradley to provide the capabilities required to defeat a future near-peer competitor’s force. The Army is seeking a transformational increase in warfighting capability, not simply another incremental improvement over the current Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The Army plans to field the OMFV to both active and National Guard armored brigade combat teams starting in fiscal year 2028. About $4.6 billion is currently invested in the program from fiscal 2020-2026, Lt. Gen. James Pasquarette, the Army’s G-8, said during a presentation in late May.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

