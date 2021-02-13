Excalibur Army to debut new artillery system at IDEX 2021

Czech-based defense contractor Excalibur Army will unveil its latest artillery system at the IDEX 2021 exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

This will mark the first time the next generation 8×8 wheeled self-propelled howitzer, called the DITA, will be on display at the military hardware trade show and arms fair.

As noted by the company, DITA self-propelled howitzer, clothed in a brand new camo, will make its first public debut at the exhibition with will be held from 21 – 25 February 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The new wheeled self-propelled howitzer is equipped with a 155 mm L45 gun with a firing range up to 39 km with NATO HE base bleed standard ammunition and carries 40 rounds of ammunition in conveyors within the turret.

The modular design allows the turret, gun and ammunition in conveyors to be installed on various, partially modified, wheeled or tracked chassis.

Excalibur Army says the DITA offers an unprecended rate of fire with only 2 members of the crew required – the driver and the commander. It features a modern Onboard Control System with high speed in taking up and leaving the firing position, great accuracy and excellent hard terrain crossability.

Also noted that the DITA howitzer is equipped with a special Automatic Setting of Action Position (A.S.A.P.), ammunition management and inertial navigation system which greatly enhance the speed of task execution and overall effectivity of the weapon.

In January 2021 the DITA program has reached a functional prototype readiness milestone with a series of tests and trials scheduled ahead.