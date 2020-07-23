Thursday, July 23, 2020
Estonia receives first batch of R20 Rahe automatic rifles

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Photo: Janvar Pitelkov

Estonian Defense Forces received the first batch of a total of R20 Rahe automatic rifles, according to a recent service news release.

On Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, introduced the new R20 Rahe automatic rifles of the Defense Forces at the Männiku shooting range near Tallinn.

In total, the Defense Forces have purchased almost 16,000 rifles, which will arrive in Estonia within two years. The first order which arrived in Estonia contained approximately 1,500 R20 Rahe automatic rifles.

The new weapons made by US-based weapons manufacturer LMT Defense to specification for the Estonian Defense Forces. The new automatic rifles can be adapted to the user’s height and are suitable for right-handed and left-handed users alike. The weapons consist of modules and can be easily fitted with barrels of different length, auxiliary equipment, grenade launchers and stocks in accordance with combat needs.

The weapons will be used by the Scout Battalion. Later, more will be acquired for the conscripts of the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades and professional members of the Defense Forces and Defense Allies.

The Rahe R-20 rifle is the second new weapon coming to Estonia to be named after weather phenomena, following the recent procurement of K9 Thunder mobile artillery from South Korea.

