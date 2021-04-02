Elbit Systems acquires guidance systems-focused firm in $31M deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems said it has acquired the high-end GPS receivers and guidance systems business of BAE Systems Rokar International Ltd.

The details were given in a 31 March media release, to announce that Elbit has acquired BAE Systems Rokar International Ltd. (“Rokar”) from BAE Systems, Inc., the U.S. headquartered subsidiary of BAE Systems plc for approximately $31 million net of any cash in Rokar.

As noted by the company, located in Jerusalem, Israel, Rokar specializes in the development, manufacture, integration, and support of high-end GPS receivers and guidance systems for advanced defense applications.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“There is increasing demand for our networked precision fire solutions. Rokar’s technologies are integrated in our solutions and the acquisition will further enhance our capabilities in this growing area of activity,” said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO.

The Rokar delivers complete GPS solutions that integrate customized hardware, software, and algorithms. Systems are designed for standalone use in a full navigation system, or as GPS boards to be embedded in an inertial system.

An extensive range of gun-hard GPS receivers can be integrated with mortar and artillery shells and rockets, providing an accurate first-round fire capability.

Projectiles and rockets can be upgraded with GPS-based, low-cost navigation and guidance systems.

Extremely accurate GPS receivers with dual redundancy and are operational in orbit in various types of satellites. With a proven track record in space systems, Rokar also offers services in development, manufacture and qualification of radiation-tolerant systems.