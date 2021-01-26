Elbit System secures $172 million contract for light tanks

Israeli defense contractor Elbit System has announced on Tuesday that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $172 million to supply light tanks to the Army of a country in Asia-Pacific.

As noted by the company, the contract will be performed over a three-year period.

The details were given in a 26 Januarymedia release, to announce Elbit Systems will supply the “Sabrah” light tank solution based on the tracked ASCOD platform that is manufactured by General Dynamics European Land Systems Santa Bárbara from Spain (“GDELS“), and on the wheeled Pandur II 8X8 platform manufactured by Excalibur Army from the Czech Republic.

Elbit Systems says the vehicle 30-ton “Sabrah” light-tank solution provides a unique combination of powerful fire capacity and high maneuverability. Both platforms will be equipped with a 105mm turret and a range of the Company’s subsystems, including electro-optical sights, fire control systems, TORCH-XTM battle management systems, E-LynXTM software defined radio systems and life support systems.

In addition, earlier in October 2020, the Israeli defense contractor also reported that the Philippine Army has selected Sabrah light tank for the Philippine Army’s Light Tank Acquisition Project.

According to an Oct. 27 news release from Elbit Systems, it was awarded a $196 million contract to produce and supply the Sabrah 105mm light tank based on General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) tracked platform ASCOD 2 and wheeled platform Pandur II.