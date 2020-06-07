Monday, June 8, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Egypt sent Abrams tanks and attack helicopters to the Libyan border

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Updated:
NewsArmy

Recommended:

Subscribe

The Egyptian Armed Forces reportedly are deploying Abrams main battle tanks to the border with Libya.

A journalist and military aviation analyst, Babak Taghvaee has released on its Twitter account the short video shows military convoy with 18 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks of Egypt Army near the border with Libya.

”This video recorded minutes ago shows 18 M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks of Egypt Army at the border with Libya ready to enter the country to be used against Turkish backed GNA’s Islamist militias & Syrian mercenaries!,” journalist Babak Taghvaee said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

He also added that at-least six Egypt’s Mi-24 attack helicopters were spotted in this area.

Egypt on Saturday unveiled a plan to end the years-long civil war in Libya, in an initiative accepted by the commander of the Libyan eastern forces that have suffered heavy losses in recent weeks.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi announced the plan in Cairo, alongside Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Agila Saleh, the chief of Libya’s allied elected parliament.

“This initiative calls for respecting all international efforts and initiatives by declaring a ceasefire from 6pm [16:00 GMT] Monday, June 8, 2020,” President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told a news conference on Saturday.

He was speaking alongside Haftar and his ally, eastern parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

El-Sisi urged international support for the initiative and called on the United Nations to invite Libya’s rival administrations for talks.

The initiative, called the “Cairo declaration”, urged the withdrawal of “foreign mercenaries from all Libyan territory”, he said.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Trending News

Army

German army tests new MG4 A3 machine gun

Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, are currently testing a new variant of MG4 A3 light machine gun, according to a recent service news release. The German Federal...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Army

U.S. National Guard to deploy troops across 15 states

According to latest media reports, hundreds of people were arrested as protesters and police clashed in cities across America after the killing of George...
Read more
Army

National Guard deployed to Boston to help quell riots

The U.S. National Guard members arrived in Boston late Sunday night to help quell riots that erupted in the city. Clashes with police, vandalism and...
Read more
Army

General Dynamics secures $3,4 billion contract for Hydra rockets

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, was awarded a $3,4 billion contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command on...
Read more

Related news

Defense & Security

U.S. Marine Corps is updating its tactical satellite system

The Marine Corps Systems Command has announced that service is updating its tactical satellite system that provides increased communication on the battlefield. Based on field...
Read more
Maritime Security

NATO launches massive maritime-focused exercise close to Russia

NATO has launched a massive maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, close to Russia. Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures...
Read more
PRESS RELEASES

Montenegro Air Force signs purchase agreement for two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X’s

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced that the Montenegro Air Force has signed a purchase agreement for two Bell 505 Jet Ranger...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force releases incredible footage shows Elephant Walk at Aviano Air Base

The  U.S. Air Force has released incredible footage showing aircraft and vehicles assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing line the runway during an elephant...
Read more
Load more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine