Egypt sent Abrams tanks and attack helicopters to the Libyan border

The Egyptian Armed Forces reportedly are deploying Abrams main battle tanks to the border with Libya.

A journalist and military aviation analyst, Babak Taghvaee has released on its Twitter account the short video shows military convoy with 18 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks of Egypt Army near the border with Libya.

”This video recorded minutes ago shows 18 M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks of Egypt Army at the border with Libya ready to enter the country to be used against Turkish backed GNA’s Islamist militias & Syrian mercenaries!,” journalist Babak Taghvaee said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

He also added that at-least six Egypt’s Mi-24 attack helicopters were spotted in this area.

#BREAKING: #Egyptian Army is now ready for war in #Libya. This video recorded minutes ago shows 18 M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks of #Egypt Army at the border with #Libya ready to enter the country to be used against #Turkish backed #GNA‘s Islamist militias & #Syrian mercenaries! pic.twitter.com/nbzz0H0chC — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (B) (@BabakTaghvaee1) June 7, 2020

Egypt on Saturday unveiled a plan to end the years-long civil war in Libya, in an initiative accepted by the commander of the Libyan eastern forces that have suffered heavy losses in recent weeks.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi announced the plan in Cairo, alongside Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Agila Saleh, the chief of Libya’s allied elected parliament.

“This initiative calls for respecting all international efforts and initiatives by declaring a ceasefire from 6pm [16:00 GMT] Monday, June 8, 2020,” President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told a news conference on Saturday.

He was speaking alongside Haftar and his ally, eastern parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

El-Sisi urged international support for the initiative and called on the United Nations to invite Libya’s rival administrations for talks.

The initiative, called the “Cairo declaration”, urged the withdrawal of “foreign mercenaries from all Libyan territory”, he said.