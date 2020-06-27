Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500 T-90MS main battle tanks, local media reported on Saturday, citing sources in the defense industry.

According to the sources in the Russian defense industry, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation will build a facility to assemble T-90MS tanks under license in Egypt.

Complete localization of T-90MS tanks in Egypt is not anticipated, as a large number of parts of T-90MS tanks will be imported from Russia.

T-90MS is an export variant of the Russian-made T-90 third-generation main battle tank. It features powerful weaponry, modern fire control system, combined steel and composite armor and high maneuverability. It is capable of fighting in all weather, round the clock and in any climate.

By its combat efficiency, the T-90MS considerably outperforms its predecessor while its modular design allows engineers to build up its operational performance upon subsequent upgrades.