Sunday, June 28, 2020
type here...

Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

NewsArmy
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Recommended

Aviation

U.S. Air Force intercepts four Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska

U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, intercepted four Russian Tu-142MK (NATO reporting...
View Post
Aviation

Russian Su-30 fighters intercepts U.S. reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

In a release late Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its Su-30 fighter jet intercepted three U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea and "escorted" them...
View Post
Aviation

Russia started testing its new spy plane

OJSC Experimental Machine-Building Plant n.a. V.M. Myasishchev, part of the United Aircraft Corporation of Rostec State Corporation, kicked off operational testing of the new...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian maritime patrol aircraft

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft off the coast of Alaska in international airspace, according to...
View Post
Army

Russian latest armored personnel carrier catches fire during parade at Moscow’s Red Square

Russia’s latest Bumerang armored personnel carrier caught fire during a massive military parade at Moscow’s Red Square on Wednesday. Multiple people tweeted photos and video...
View Post
Subscribe

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500 T-90MS main battle tanks, local media reported on Saturday, citing sources in the defense industry.

According to the sources in the Russian defense industry, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation will build a facility to assemble T-90MS tanks under license in Egypt.

Complete localization of T-90MS tanks in Egypt is not anticipated, as a large number of parts of T-90MS tanks will be imported from Russia.

- Advertisement -

T-90MS is an export variant of the Russian-made T-90 third-generation main battle tank. It features powerful weaponry, modern fire control system, combined steel and composite armor and high maneuverability. It is capable of fighting in all weather, round the clock and in any climate.

By its combat efficiency, the T-90MS considerably outperforms its predecessor while its modular design allows engineers to build up its operational performance upon subsequent upgrades.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500...
Read more
Aviation

German, Spanish Eurofighters will receive the world’s most capable fighter jet radar

European aerospace giant Airbus announced that German and Spanish Eurofighter fighter jet will be equipped with the world's most capable fighter jet radar. The company’s...
Read more
Aviation

Russian Su-30 fighters intercepts U.S. reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

In a release late Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its Su-30 fighter jet intercepted three U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea and "escorted" them...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian maritime patrol aircraft

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft off the coast of Alaska in international airspace, according to...
Read more

Related News

Army

U.S. Army selects Northrop Grumman to sustain VADER systems

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced that it been selected by the Army to sustain the VADER, short for Vehicle and Dismount and...
Read more
Aviation

Lithuania accept delivery of NASAMS medium-range air defense systems

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced that country's Air Force has accepted delivery of a new NASAMS (National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System)...
Read more
Army

Spain approves full-rate production of first 348 VCR wheeled combat vehicles

On Monday, the Spanish Council of Ministers approved full-rate production of the first 348 wheeled combat armored vehicles under the VCR 8x8 program. According to...
Read more
Aviation

South Korea to acquire new airborne early warning and control aircraft

South Korea’s Defense Project Promotion Committee approved on 26 June plans to acquire more airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from overseas as...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine