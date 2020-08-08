Dutch Special Forces to receive 249 military quads from Defenture

Dutch-based vehicle manufacturer Defenture signed the contract for the supply of 249 military diesel quads with the Dutch Ministry of Defense, according to a company news release.

Defenture, together with its partner W-tec from Neede, will develop this special military quad between 2020 and 2024, test prototypes and build them in series for the Dutch Special Forces.

The contract has the possibility for the Dutch Defense to have another 120 quads built at Defenture.



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



This quad will be developed especially for the Ministry of Defence on the basis of a prototype previously commissioned by the Ministry of Defence, which will be fitted with a diesel engine and automatic gearbox. This quad is currently being delivered in one variant and is suitable for transport by helicopter and meets the highest degree of mobility, a unique strength of Defenture that has already proven itself in an earlier delivery of the VECTOR to the Dutch Special Forces.

“We are particularly proud of the award of the order and the cooperation with W-tec. This contract is good for employment in the Netherlands and fits extremely well with the vision and strategy we have outlined. This strategy is to become a world leader in the development of tactical 4×4 vehicles with high mobility in the vehicle weight class of 0.5 to 9 tonnes. From 2013 we have developed the VECTOR, which is derived from the GRF platform, together with the Dutch Ministry of Defence. With this vehicle we have an international reputation, it is seen as the reference in the tactical vehicle segment. We have translated the experience from the VECTOR into a strategy with which we have focused on new Dutch and similar international Programmes. We are now participating in and working on various international Programmes that could lead to additional assignments in the short term. As a result, we look to the future with great confidence”, says director Henk van der Scheer.