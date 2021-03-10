Defenture announces plans to develop three new vehicles

Netherlands-based manufacturer of tactical vehicles Defenture announced that the company has plans to develop three new modular tactical vehicles.

According to a news release, the company looks forward to an investment from Azur Investment Group which enables Defenture to further develop new vehicles for military and law enforcement deployment.

Defenture develops and produces light tactical vehicles since 2013. Last summer, Defenture handed over the last of 75 VECTOR vehicles to the Korps Commandotroepen (the Dutch Special Forces unit). This vehicle was quickly characterized ‘the new standard.’ Furthermore, Defenture recently signed a contract with the Dutch Ministry of Defence for 249 Scorpion diesel quads.

Defenture is ambitious and wants to anticipate new defense market trends, developments and needs. Henk van der Scheer, CEO Defenture: “We notice a strong need with our customers for unmanned vehicle systems, hybrid technology and emission reduction, topics we as Defenture anticipate on. We also have the ambition to increase our production capacity to at least 300 vehicles and 140 quads annually and to expand production abroad.”

Also, he noted that there is a strong focus on further developing three new vehicle types. The modular rolling chassis enables a variety of possible configurations for these vehicles, varying from 3 to 10 tons.

Mostly build from the same components, these vehicle systems focus on standardization and strongly support familiarisation, thus creating international logistical interoperability and operational co-operation between military units using the vehicles.

As noted by the company, with Azur Investment Group as new shareholder, Defenture is ready for the future.