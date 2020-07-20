Monday, July 20, 2020
type here...

DARPA working on moving target recognition technology under Mosaic Warfare concept

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Thomas Alvarez

Recommended

News

Pentagon awards contract to SNC for experimental space station

Spacecraft builder Sierra Nevada Corporation has announced that it was selected to build a future autonomous space station. The contract award from Pentagon enables the...
View Post
Army

Bell releases incredible video of its prototype rotorcraft

Bell Textron Inc., part of American conglomerate Textron, has released new video footage shows the Bell 360 Invictus prototype submission as part of the...
View Post
Maritime Security

Ultra Electronics gets $42 million Next Generation Surface Search Radar contract modification

The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that has received a $42,2 million contract modification for Next Generation Surface Search Radar (NGSSR) efforts. The modification...
View Post
Aviation

India receives final Apache and Chinook helicopters from United States

The Indian Air Force has taken delivery of the last five of 22 Boeing AH-64E(I) Apache Guardian attack helicopters and five of 15 CH-47F(I)...
View Post
Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. spy plane over Sea of Japan

Russian Su-35S and MiG-35BM fighter jets intercepted U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Japan on Saturday, Russia's...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is moving forward with the Moving Target Recognition (MTR) program to develop robust, efficient, and reliable identification and tracking techniques to identify selected targets, and to maintain tracks for selected, critical targets, in dense target environments.

The agency aims to award a contract for the development of novel collection techniques and processing algorithms for detection, geolocation, imaging, and automatic target recognition of moving ground targets with synthetic aperture radar sensors.

This program, Moving Target Recognition (MTR), is a vital part of the Mosaic Warfare end-state vision. The new Moving Target Recognition (MTR) will combine accumulated target classification information, obtained from individual warfighting platforms to yield improved classification and improved association.

- Advertisement -

Operating within this concept, the U.S. military expects to put together individual warfighting platforms to make a larger picture, or in this case, a force package.

The idea will be to send so many weapon and sensor platforms at the enemy that its forces are overwhelmed.

One way Mosaic Warfare might work in a ground battle would be to send an unmanned aerial vehicle or ground robot ahead of the main ground battle force. It might spot an enemy tank. The unmanned system passes the coordinates back, which are then relayed to a non-line-of-sight strike system in the rear, which in turn launches its munitions and takes out the target.

In the air domain, four fighter jets might be going head-to-head with four rival jet fighters. However, in a Mosaic Warfare context, the U.S. Air Force might also deploy four relatively inexpensive, somewhat expendable unmanned aerial systems ahead, each with different weapons or sensor systems. The combatant commander can treat these assets like a football coach who chooses team members and then positions them on the field to run plays. The added aircraft make the situation much more complex and can overwhelm the opponent’s decision-making.

Many of the platforms that could be used for Mosaic Warfare already exist. Nevertheless, work continues on developing unmanned platforms that could be applied to the concept.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Aviation

Royal Netherlands Air Force just got its new F-35 stealth fighters

On 14 July, the Royal Netherlands Air Force has received two more F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters at Leeuwarden Air Base, with some delay. New...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army deploys approximately 60 helicopters to Germany, Poland and Latvia

The U.S. Army has announced that it is deploying approximately 60 military helicopters from La Rochelle, France, and fly to training locations in Germany,...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy takes new steps to buy new unmanned mine hunters

The U.S. Navy intends to issue a solicitation for the design, development, and production of the Medium Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (MUUV), also known as...
Read more
Aviation

Fifth U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes since May

An F-16C fighter jet assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, the Air Force said...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine