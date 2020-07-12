Chinese People’s Liberation Army receives battalion set of new Type 99A2 tanks

The 81st Group Army of the People’s Liberation Army has recently taken delivery of what appears to be a battalion set of Type 99A2 main battle tanks, defense journalist Sam Cranny-Evans said on Twitter.

“It is part of the Central Theatre Command with responsibilities to protect Beijing and act as a reserve for the rest of China,” he said on Twitter.

The new Type 99A2 main battle tank is an improved version of the Type 99 with a longer barrel main gun, which in theory should impart higher muzzle velocity to sabot shells and improve their armor penetration and accuracy.

According to the Army-technology.com, significant improvements of Type 99A2 make it a new tank altogether. Some of the upgrades are an information terminal and aiming system. It also includes bigger turret with a bigger tail chamber and arrow-shaped armour. It has a periscope for the commander and an integrated propulsion system with an active protection system which is set on turret.

It is a third-generation main battle tank and the most modern tank in service with the Chinese armed forces.