Chinese next generation heavy military trucks enters service

The third generation heavy military trucks, developed by the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group, has entered service with the People’s Liberation Army.

According to open sources, Shaanxi has won a contract to develop a new generation of heavy military trucks in 2017. The first experimental batches of new vehicles began to enter the troops in 2018 and already in 2019 was made decision to adopted for service in the Chinese Army.

The new family of the special vehicles has a unique and modular chassis design that enables heavy transport load and high-speed transportation on the most difficult terrain. The suspension and wheels feature strong construction for excellent terrain manoeuvrability, while maintaining a high payload capacity.

In the 6×6 and 8×8 variants, the new heavy military platform covers a broad spectrum from transport vehicles to heavy-duty transporter with a gross train weight of over 120 tonnes. It is suitable for transporting high-value, sensitive and complex equipment, enabling it to serve as a system or weapon carrier even in difficult terrain in either a three- or four-axle version.

The new platform already is available in a variety of configurations, including cargo, tanker, tractor and wrecker.

The new truck family has a modular cab, which can be fitted with add-on armor protection kit. Armored modules are attached to the outside of the cab.