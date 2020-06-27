Sunday, June 28, 2020
type here...

Chinese next generation heavy military trucks enters service

NewsArmyPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

India deploys 36,000 troops to contested Himalayan border

India has deployed more than 36,000 troops along a disputed Himalayan border, according to local sources. Indian troops and weapons were moved after the Chinese...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S., Japan holds naval exercise amid increased Chinese activities in South China Sea

American and Japanese naval ships, aircraft and personnel take part in bilateral exercises while sailing together in the South China Sea amid increased Chinese...
View Post
News

China completes Beidou navigation system to bolster its own military space assets

On Thursday, China has successfully launched a BeiDou-3 satellite completing its own global navigation system. The satellite, the 55th in the family of BeiDou that...
View Post
Army

China deploys its latest lightweight tanks to disputed Himalayan border

China mobilised its latest generation of lightweight tanks after tensions with India cranked up regarding the ongoing bitter dispute over the Galwan Valley on...
View Post
Aviation

Japan scramble fighter jets to intercept Chinese electronic surveillance aircraft

On Monday, Japan’s defense ministry said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept a People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force electronic surveillance aircraft over the...
View Post
Subscribe

The third generation heavy military trucks, developed by the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group, has entered service with the People’s Liberation Army.

According to open sources, Shaanxi has won a contract to develop a new generation of heavy military trucks in 2017. The first experimental batches of new vehicles began to enter the troops in 2018 and already in 2019 was made decision to adopted for service in the Chinese Army.

The new family of the special vehicles has a unique and modular chassis design that enables heavy transport load and high-speed transportation on the most difficult terrain. The suspension and wheels feature strong construction for excellent terrain manoeuvrability, while maintaining a high payload capacity.

- Advertisement -

In the 6×6 and 8×8 variants, the new heavy military platform covers a broad spectrum from transport vehicles to heavy-duty transporter with a gross train weight of over 120 tonnes. It is suitable for transporting high-value, sensitive and complex equipment, enabling it to serve as a system or weapon carrier even in difficult terrain in either a three- or four-axle version.

The new platform already is available in a variety of configurations, including cargo, tanker, tractor and wrecker.

The new truck family has a modular cab, which can be fitted with add-on armor protection kit. Armored modules are attached to the outside of the cab.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500...
Read more
Aviation

German, Spanish Eurofighters will receive the world’s most capable fighter jet radar

European aerospace giant Airbus announced that German and Spanish Eurofighter fighter jet will be equipped with the world's most capable fighter jet radar. The company’s...
Read more
Aviation

Russian Su-30 fighters intercepts U.S. reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

In a release late Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its Su-30 fighter jet intercepted three U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea and "escorted" them...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian maritime patrol aircraft

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft off the coast of Alaska in international airspace, according to...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor stealth fighters faces engine shortage

The F-22 Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S., Japan holds naval exercise amid increased Chinese activities in South China Sea

American and Japanese naval ships, aircraft and personnel take part in bilateral exercises while sailing together in the South China Sea amid increased Chinese...
Read more
Army

Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500...
Read more
Army

Serbia demonstrates new domestically produced artillery rocket system

Defense industry leaders in Serbia presented the home-built modular Oganj self-propelled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing several different guided and unguided artillery rockets...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine