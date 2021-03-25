China confirms Z-10 attack helicopter crashed in Hunan province

A Chinese Z-10 attack helicopter has crashed in an area of Changsha in Hunan province just last week.

After images in social media of the damaged aircraft began to circulate on the internet, the Chinese Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Z-10K attack helicopter crashed during a “routine training mission” on March 19.

According to military sources, the Z-10 attack helicopter assigned to the army aviation brigade under the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force was on a routine training mission when it crashed on Friday.

Two pilots of the helicopter were pronounced dead.

The Z-10 is a modern Chinese attack helicopter developed by Changhe Aircraft Industries Group (CHAIG) and the China Helicopter Research and Development Institute (CHRDI) for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Z-10 attack helicopter can be primarily deployed in anti-armour and battlefield interdiction missions. The helicopter can also conduct limited air-to-air combat operations. It incorporates a conventional attack helicopter layout featuring a nail down fuselage and stepped tandem cockpits.