British Army upgrades its Foxhound armoured vehicles

The British Army has begun upgrading Foxhound armoured vehicles in the run-up to the deployment of its troops in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“8 Parachute Field Company are the first workshop in the British Army to carry out the new civil order modifications on the Foxhound,” the Army said in a statement. “The project has successfully partnered regular, reserve, civilian contractors and industry to deliver equipment for 16 Air Assault Brigade.”

Assisted by the project team, the Company tried and tested different LEAN methods to create the most efficient implementation procedures as possible. The teams of mechanics worked closely with General Dynamics providing ‘on the job’ feedback to adjust the support publications for the future.



