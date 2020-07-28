Tuesday, July 28, 2020
British Army upgrades its Foxhound armoured vehicles

Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of 8 Parachute Field Company REME

The British Army has begun upgrading Foxhound armoured vehicles in the run-up to the deployment of its troops in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“8 Parachute Field Company are the first workshop in the British Army to carry out the new civil order modifications on the Foxhound,” the Army said in a statement. “The project has successfully partnered regular, reserve, civilian contractors and industry to deliver equipment for 16 Air Assault Brigade.”

Assisted by the project team, the Company tried and tested different LEAN methods to create the most efficient implementation procedures as possible. The teams of mechanics worked closely with General Dynamics providing ‘on the job’ feedback to adjust the support publications for the future.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This project is just one part of 13 Air Assault Support Regiment on-going support to operations in Europe later this year.

In-service since 2012, General Dynamics Land Systems–UK has delivered 400 Foxhound to the British Army.

The vehicle of choice for the light infantry and specialist troops on operations, Foxhound delivers high-levels of operationally proven protection, reliability and availability, and adaptability due to its modular design.

Foxhound has been utilised on operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, and various training exercises, including cold-weather deployment in Norway.

