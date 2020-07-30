Boeing to update critical safety items for Apache attack helicopter

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $11,3 million for update critical safety items for the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter.

The details were given in a 29 July media release, to announce that Boeing Co. has been awarded a $11.3 million U.S. Army contract modification to update AH-64E critical safety items.

Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.



The AH-64E Apache is the latest configuration of the attack helicopter. It is designed and equipped with an open systems architecture including the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems. It has an improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation System that provides day, night and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability. In addition to classifying ground and air targets, the Fire Control Radar has been updated to operate in a maritime environment.

In April, Boeing has announced that it has set a new milestone in the Apache program – delivered the 500th AH-64E Apache attack helicopter.