Boeing receives additional $436M for full-rate production of AH-64E aircraft

Aerospace giant Boeing has been awarded a $436,6 million U.S. Army contract modification for full-rate production of Apache AH-64E aircraft, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

The deal, which was a modification to a previous contract, was worth almost $436,6 million and covered work at the firm’s Mesa facility in Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2025.

“Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $436,691,186 were obligated at the time of the award,” said in DoD statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

For almost three decades, the AH-64 Apache has been the U.S. Army’s premier attack helicopter. Today, the Apache fleet consists of a mixture of AH-64D and AH-64E model aircraft conducting armed reconnaissance, close combat, mobile strike and vertical maneuver missions in day, night, obscured battlefield and adverse weather conditions.

The AH-64E Apache is the latest configuration of the attack helicopter. It is designed and equipped with an open systems architecture including the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems. It has an improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation System that provides day, night and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability. In addition to classifying ground and air targets, the Fire Control Radar has been updated to operate in a maritime environment.

Boeing builds the Apache in Mesa, Ariz. Deliveries of the “E” model began in October 2011.