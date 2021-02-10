Belarus to showcase new light armoured vehicle at IDEX 2021

Belarus’ special chassis maker MZKT will showcase its new light armoured 5-seater vehicle MZKT-490101 during the upcoming International Defense Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) weapons expo in Dubai.

Light armoured vehicle MZKT-490101 is all-wheel drive; it has a 4×4 wheel arrangement and steering wheels of the first axle. The carrying capacity is 1,800 kg.

The new vehicle specially designed for export customers.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In addition to using an imported engine, transmission and transfer case, light armoured vehicle MZKT-490101 has multiple unique technical solutions. Disc brakes with Knott calipers (Germany) are used on the light chassis. In the chassis of the vehicle, bridge-type hubs with an additional gearbox are used and allow increasing the ground clearance and cross-country ability.

The 490101 light armoured vehicle has a unique independent suspension system with spring elastic elements and silent blocks that ensures stability and smoothness of the ride. A high cross-country ability is achieved by the availability of an all-wheel drive with the possibility of forced locking of differentials, high ground clearance – not less than 450 mm, as well as the availability of a tire pressure control system. The designers of MZKT OJSC applied a scheme where the air supply channels are built into the wheel disk and protected from damage from the outside. The wheels are equipped with Runflat inserts.

The hull of the light armoured vehicle is 4-door, monolithic all-welded and is made of Miilux armoured steel. The light armoured vehicle provides Br4 protection level in accordance with 34282-2017 GOST standard, but the presented sample has a set of additional modular armour, which increases the level of ballistic protection to level 2 according to STANAG 4569, the anti-mine protection is 2a/2b according to STANAG 4569. If necessary, the level of protection can be adjusted by removal/installation of modular armour. The vehicle is equipped with 5 energy-absorbing seats, a raised floor, and an anti-mine sump made of special steel.

Inside the armoured capsule for the comfort of the crew, there are heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, as well as an independent exhaust fan. The hull is equipped with arm support for mounting weapons for the crew, and the doors are equipped with loopholes. A rotating hatch is installed on the roof of the hull and can be replaced with a firing module.

It is worth mentioning that “Belarus: Armoured Vehicles” – Handbook: Issue 1″ available on our Patreon.