Belarus, Russia sign deal on supply of advanced air defense systems

Belarus’ Defense Ministry has confirmed on Monday that Republic and Russia signed an accord for Moscow to supply Minsk with advanced air defense systems.

“A plan of interaction with Almaz-Antey Group for 2021-2025 has been signed for the deliveries of advanced air defense systems through 2025,” the republic’s Defense Ministry said on 24 August.

The document was signed at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum in Russia. Also at the forum, Belarus’ top brass signed a contract on two battalion sets of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers produced by the Arzamas Machine-Building Factory and a contact on receiving the first batch of four Mi-35M helicopters.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and will run through August 29.