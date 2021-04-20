Belarus increases military activity across the country

Belarus is stepping up military activity over the country across the country amid continuing to deteriorate relations with neighboring countries and NATO.

Hundreds of videos are circulating on social media showing the movement of heavy military vehicles and troops.

Numerous witnesses report the movement of military convoys and trains loaded with large amounts of military hardware, including tanks and other heavy armored vehicles in areas along the Ukrainian and Russian borders.

Video posted on Twitter on Apr. 20 appear to show trainload of BTR-80 armoured personnel carriers and Cayman armoured reconnaissance vehicles train station in Vitebsk in north Belarus near the border to Russia.

Last week, a reporter from one of Germany’s highest-circulating dailies Bild, Julian Ropcke, tweeted that Belarus deployed its troops to the country’s borders with Ukraine.

“Dictator Lukashenko is also moving the Belarusian army towards the Ukrainian border (here 60 km north of the border of Rivne Oblast),” he said on Twitter.

It’s also important to note that the Biden administration on Monday renewed United States sanctions on nine state-owned companies in Belarus for human rights violations by the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.