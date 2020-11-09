Azerbaijan says it ‘accidentally’ shot down Russian Mi-24 helicopter

Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry announced late Monday that its forces “accidentally” shot down a Mi-24 helicopter belonging to the Russian Army.

The foreign ministry of Azerbaijan officially admitted that they shot down this Russian Mi-24. Stated, that it was an “accidental” and “tragic incident”.

“The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident,” the statement said. It offered to pay compensation.

The Foreign Ministry statement from Azerbaijan said Azerbaijani forces had decided to open fire owing to a spike in fighting with the Armenian separatists.

A Russian Mi-24 military helicopter with RF-91855 tail number has been shot down over Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two crew members, the Russian defense ministry says.

“On November 9, at about 17:30 Moscow time, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter came under fire from the ground from a man-portable air-defense system when accompanying a vehicle convoy of the 102nd Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the airspace close to the Armenian settlement of Yeraskh near the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (the Republic of Azerbaijan),” the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

“Two crew members were killed, one was evacuated with moderate injuries to the home air base,” the ministry added.

ELINT News also released a short video that appears to show the moment the Russian Mi-24 helicopter was hit by a Man-portable air-defense system.