Azerbaijan destroys Armenian Smerch rocket launcher following attack on Barda

On Friday, the Ministry Of Defense Of Azerbaijan has released footage showed a drone attack targeting an Armenian 280mm BM-30 Smerch rocket launcher.

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed drone operated by the Azerbaijan Air Force has destroyed the Armenian rocket launcher platform which was attacking civilian infrastructure in Barda, eastern Azerbaijan, near Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The firing position of the “Smerch” MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System] belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces, which fired at the peaceful population and civilian infrastructure in the city of Barda, was determined by our units,” it said in a Ministry of Defense’s statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of using cluster munitions in two days of attacks, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens in Barda.

It would be the deadliest reported attack on civilians since new fighting over the occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh broke out a month ago.

This follows Tuesday’s attacks that killed at least four civilians, including a toddler, in an Armenian missile strike on a village in Barda.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter that his country will seek revenge for the Barda attack on the battlefield and added that 13 more villages have been liberated from Armenian occupation.