Australian Army to receive 251 new Remote Weapon Stations for its protected vehicles

Australia’s Department of Defense and Electro Optic Systems announced on Thursday an agreement for the procurement of 251 new Remote Weapon Stations.

“Today’s announcement of the acceleration of the contract signing between Department of Defence and Electro Optic Systems will provide us with 251 new generation Remote Weapons Stations for our protected vehicles,” the Australian Army said on Twitter.

The Remote Weapon Stations, which allow a gunner to operate a weaponised system from a protected position, will be added to the Army’s Bushmaster and Hawkei protected mobility vehicles.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new weapons were part of the $270 billion capability upgrade for the Australian Defense Force, under the new 2020 Force Structure Plan.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring Australian Defence Force personnel have the tools they need to protect themselves and keep Australians safe,” the Prime Minister said.

Minister for Defense Industry Melissa Price said the investment in new remote weapon stations would provide job stability for over 200 of Electro Optic Systems’ workforce directly involved in engineering and support.

“This investment not only secures local jobs but it also provides certainty for over 100 supply chain businesses across Australia,” Minister Price said.

“More than 80 per cent of the parts that Electro Optic Systems use for these weapons are sourced through the Australian supply chain and that’s good for jobs and small businesses.