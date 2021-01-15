Australian Army selects AH-64E Apache to replace Tiger helicopters

The Australian military has confirmed that it has selected the Boeing AH-64E Apache as its armed reconnaissance helicopter to replace the Tiger Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter (ARH) from 2025.

On Friday, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds announced that the replacement for the Tiger ARH would be the Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian.

“The Australian Army’s armed reconnaissance capability will be strengthened following the selection of Boeing Apache Guardian to replace Army’s Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter (ARH) from 2025,” Defence Minister said in a statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also noted that the AH-64E Apache Guardian is equipped with improved sensors, communications suites, attack capabilities and improved survivability.

“This new ARH capability will strengthen Australia’s armed reconnaissance force to better shape our strategic environment and deter actions against our national interest,” Minister Reynolds said.

“Defence considered a number of helicopters against key criteria of proven ability, maturity and an off-the-shelf operating system.

“The Apache Guardian is the most lethal, most survivable and lowest risk option, meeting all of Defence’s capability, through-life support, security, and certification requirements.

“By pursuing a proven and low-risk system offered by the Apache, Defence will avoid the ongoing cost and schedule risk typically associated with developmental platforms.”

Lessons learnt from issues with the ARH Tiger and other rotary wing projects had informed the strategy to seek a proven, mature ARH replacement capability.

“The project will deliver on the Government’s vision to maximise Australian industry involvement in defence capability,” Minister Reynolds said.

“There are potential opportunities for Australian industry in logistic support, warehousing services, training development, engineering services, and maintenance, repair and overhaul.

“Maximising these opportunities for Australian businesses will enable the future growth of our local rotary wing industry and will present opportunities for Australian industry involvement in the aircraft’s global supply chain.”

Detailed transition planning will be conducted to ensure effective management of the skilled workforce, across Defence and industry, as Defence transitions the Tiger to the Apache.