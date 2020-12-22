ASRC Federal gets $249M hybrid contract for U.S. Army supercomputers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that ASRC Federal Data Network Technologies received a $249 hybrid contract to support program management activities across the Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization (HPCMP) program.

The HPCMP is a technology-led, innovation-focused program committed to extending high performance computing (HPC) to address the Department of Defense’s. It supports the Department of Defense (DoD) Research Development Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) objectives to solve complex defense challenges.

The HPCMP provides supercomputers, a national research network, and computational science experts that together enable the Defense laboratories and test centers to conduct research, development, test and technology evaluation activities.

According to the HPCMP’s website, it develops and fields the most advanced computing technologies available for routine use by the RDT&E community in the DoD through an architecturally-diverse, routinely-refreshed base of supercomputers and storage systems deployed at its five supercomputing centers across the nation.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 21, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.