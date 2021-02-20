AM General unveils Humvee NXT 360 fitted with Javelin missile at IDEX 2021

Famed Humvee maker, AM General, will participate in the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) show held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre February 21-25, 2021.

Leading light tactical vehicle manufacturer will display its new version of the legendary HMMWV tactical vehicle, known popularly as “Humvee on steroids“, fitted with MSI-DSL Terrahawk Remote Weapon Station (RWS) and Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin missile.

Not only will visitors be the first to explore the vehicle, but they will also have the opportunity to learn about the company’s robust and diverse product offerings.

“We are enthusiastic to participate at IDEX and impressed at the level of coordination and support that the organizers have provided so that we can have a safe and successful show during these challenging times,” said Nguyen Trinh, AM General Executive Vice President of International Defense. “We are also extremely excited to debut the NXT 360 to our international customers as this the first opportunity for them to have a hands-on experience with this ground-breaking vehicle.”

The company will display the all-new HUMVEE NXT 360 ES – a rugged light tactical vehicle that is redefining survivability. Built with proprietary technology, this vehicle allows for 360-degree kinetic energy threat protection as well as blast threat protection. Currently offering two variants (Base and ES), the NXT 360 leverages the existing HUMVEE® platform and includes additional enhancements. The ES model will offer a 6.5L V8 turbocharged engine with 250 Hp and is equipped with a long travel suspension for increased agility no matter the terrain – all optimized for exceptional transportability via land, sea, and air.

AM General representatives will also be available to discuss the wide variety of mobility solutions the company offers, as well as provide in-depth information on its logistics services, award-winning global supply chain management, and field service support.

As to the MSI-DSL Terrahawk, it is the next generation of small caliber RWS. Its unique design can be configured to meet individual end-user requirements such as payload, sensors and motion limits, without compromising class leading accuracy and dispersion.

Fully stabilised, the TERRAHAWK RWS can be equipped with multiple sensor types for an all-weather, 24 hour capability. The onboard Fire Control System (FCS) offers full target tracking and ballistic compensation. Automated FCS cueing is available from other vehicle sensors including shot detection and laser warning receivers where equipped.