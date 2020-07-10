Friday, July 10, 2020
AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

Army
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramelb

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $44 million.

Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan.

Over 35 years ago, AM General developed, tested, and launched what has now become the most iconic light tactical vehicle in the world – High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle, or Humvee.

Over the course of nearly four decades, Humvee has evolved and kept pace with the changing landscape. This is not the same Humvee that deployed to Panama in 1989. Throughout the life of this proven platform, AM General engineers have developed solutions from greater payload capacity, added safety, and increased power, to variants that meet specific requirements such as the narrow body version that fits in a CH-47 helicopter.

