Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers conducts aerial resupply training

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs has shared dramatic footage of aerial resupply training for Army paratroopers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The aerial supply effort is a vital asset in resupplying Soldiers when they operate with the poor infrastructure, unimproved roads, and numerous remote unit locations. The training covers aerial delivery in all weathers, even if cold and wet conditions.

During aerial resupply training, Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopters, operated by aviators with Bravo Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, dropped a supply bundle while supporting aerial resupply training for Army paratroopers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2020.

“The Army aviators were supporting paratroopers from Chaos Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), U.S. Army Alaska,” said in the statement.

Such joint training improves the interaction of combat units and prepares Soldiers to perform combat missions in cold and wet conditions.