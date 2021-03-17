AeroViroment gets $45M contract modification for deadly swarming drones

U.S. drone maker AeroVironment secured $44.9 million for the lethal miniature aerial missile system, according to a March. 16 announcement.

Under the new agreement, AeroVironment has received a new contract modification for the Switchblade Weapon System.

The Switchblade is a ground-launched, miniature, high-precision strike tactical missile system that can be deployed with no more than two people. It is designed to engage stationary and moving targets in hostile environments, while reducing collateral damage.

As noted by the company, back-packable and rapidly deployable from air, sea or ground platforms, Switchblade features increased lethality, reach and precision strike capabilities with low collateral effects.

Remotely piloted or flown autonomously, Switchblade can provide real-time GPS coordinates and video for information gathering, targeting, or feature/object recognition. The vehicle’s small size and quiet electric motor make it difficult to detect, recognize, and track, even at close range.

Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2023.