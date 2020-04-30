America’s largest military shipbuilding company, Huntington Ingalls Industries acquired Hydroid Inc., a leading provider of advanced marine robotics to the defense and maritime markets, according to Gabriel Alberto Bazzolo.

Hydroid designs and manufactures state-of-the-art solutions for use in a number of applications including defense, marine research and commercial.

The company has over 15 years of experience providing the U.S. Navy and its allies with the most combat-proven UUVs in the world. For intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications, Hydroid’s UUVs deliver sensors to sensitive areas, collecting data in all operational environments.

Their vehicles have also been involved with undersea mine countermeasures that have helped save lives.

Hydroid’s UUVs located Air France Flight 447 wreckage and generated 3D mapping of the Titanic. And their vehicles offer scientists data relevant to climate change and other environmental issues.

Previously Hydroid Inc. is awarded a $39,414,560 modification to previously-awarded contract to exercise Option Year One for production support for the MK-18 Family of Systems – Unmanned Underwater Vehicle systems.

Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by April 2024.