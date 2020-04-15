Algerian military plans to buy at least 30 additional Mi-28 attack helicopters over the next three years, according to source in the Russian defense industry.

Currently, Algeria received around 12 Russian-made Mi-28NE all-weather attack helicopters and Mi-28UB combat training helicopters.

It is assumed that Algerian military plans to spend $ 2.7 billion on the acquisition of additional Mi-28 attack helicopters and also buy 6 more Mi-26T2 transport helicopters.

Mi-28NE is an all-weather attack helicopter. Its main tasks are the elimination of armored vehicles and low-flying low-speed air targets, air reconnaissance and identification of targets for combat helicopters and planes. It is armed with guided and unguided missiles and a 30-mm gun.

Mi-28UB is a combat and training configuration of the attack helicopter Mi-28N Night Hunter, which began to be developed in 2010. Dual control is one of its key features. Although it is meant primarily for training pilots, it has retained all attack capabilities and can be used to attack enemy facilities and vehicles.