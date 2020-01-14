The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that Airbus Helicopters Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas won a $37,7 million for a contract for UH-72 Lakota helicopter support.

The contract award from U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division enables the company to provide performance-based logistics support to include ground and repair maintenance of five UH-72 helicopter, sustaining engineering required to maintain UH-72 Federal Aviation Administration certification, the incorporation of U.S. Navy Test Pilot School specific modifications, and the support to provide ground and flight training for the UH-72/EC-145 aircraft.

Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in January 2025.

The UH-72A Lakota is a version of the technologically-advanced and operationally-proven H145 family multi-mission helicopter, which is used worldwide for law enforcement, emergency medical transportation, search and rescue, offshore and utility operations, and corporate transportation.

The Lakota’s redundant hydraulic, electrical, and engine control systems – combined with its crashworthy airframe and energy-attenuating pilot and passenger seats – add a high level of flight safety and survivability to the type’s exceptional flight characteristics. Power from the aircraft’s reliable Arriel turboshafts is delivered through a proven hingeless rotor system to the UH-72A’s advanced technology composite rotor blades. Coupled with advanced blade design, this decreases vibration and noise, while enhancing aerodynamic efficiency and mission performance.

The UH-72A’s unobstructed main cabin is easily re-configurable to maximize mission flexibility. The helicopter’s sliding side and rear clamshell doors optimize access and effective space utilization, offering rapid troop deployment and substantial mission growth potential. The Lakota can carry up to nine troops on crashworthy seats, while two stretchers can be installed for MEDEVAC missions.