A wheel fell off a Russian MiG-31 fighter during landing

A MiG-31 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces lost a wheel during landing at Perm’s Bolshoye Savino Airport, according to the country’s Defense Ministry.

“A MiG-31 made an emergency landing at Bolshoye Savino due to a malfunction,” the source said.

The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed in Perm with its tail landing gear wheel broken. The crew made a routine landing, the plane was not damaged.



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



According to local sources, the incident with military aircraft occurred during a training flight in the Perm Region – near the Ural Mountains – on Tuesday.

A flight control officer swiftly informed the commander of the plane that there was a problem with one of the back wheels. “The crew carried out the landing in a routine manner,” it added.

Military officials added that there were no injuries among the pilots or people on the ground. The plane also managed to avoid any damage, and technical staff began working to replace the broken wheel.

The MiG-31 is a uniquely Russian fighter jet fighter designated to intercept air targets at long ranges inaccessible for strikes by standard fighter jets. The fighters of this type are capable of providing network-centric combat control while operating with other aircraft.