A.Drones successfully tests fully autonomous drone system

A leading Ukrainian provider of tactical robotic systems A.Drones reported that it has successfully tested its new fully autonomous unmanned system, called the Dronoport.

The company also released a short video showing the rapid readiness capability of Dronoport tactical robotic systems that consists of a multi-rotor aerial vehicle and a mobile base station for recharging and sheltering the autonomous drone.

The autonomous system provides storing and controlling the flight of an unmanned aerial vehicle. The drone-port system maintains the required temperature, humidity inside, monitors the surrounding weather conditions and the battery level.

As noted by the company, the Droneport is a fully automatic solution, that does not require any operational staff, and is ready to use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, almost at any weather conditions.

According to the company’s website, the new drone complex is the next logical step from remotely controlled and always maintained to fully automatic. Such systems find different applications such as air pollution control, perimeter security, monitoring of production facilities, prevention of aggressive behavior at events, forest fire protection and others. Fully autonomous drone system solve these tasks themselves according to a predefined algorithm anytime at almost any weather conditions, without any operators.

Furthermore, the logic of the drone system implies the possibility of integrating separate systems into one network, that solves one mission. For instance, a number of tactical robotic systems, mounted along a part of the state border, can simultaneously and coordinately control the entire site. Moreover, automatic unmanned systems easily solve tasks of airspace dispatching and ensure flight safety.