The legendary Warthog, or A-10 Thunderbolt II, demonstrates its phenomenal ability to use an unpaved landing strip during exercises at the National Training Center on June 5, 2019.

According to a news release put out by the U.S. Air National Guard, Pilots from the 124th Fighter Wing out of Boise, Idaho, perform flight exercises in two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs at the National Training Center June 5, 2019.

The Idaho Air Force National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing is supporting the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s rotation at the National Training Center.

The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team is completing National Training Center Rotation 19-08, a 29-day training event, which includes more than 4,000 service members comprised of units from 13 states and territories. The training simulates the modern day battlefield to train the U.S. military for global operations.

The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform.

The aircraft can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. The wide combat radius and short takeoff and landing capability permit operations in and out of locations near front lines.

Using night vision goggles, A-10 pilots can conduct their missions during darkness.