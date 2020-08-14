Dear participants and guests!

We invite you to take part in the upcoming XVI International specialized exhibition “Arms and Security – 2020” to be held in Kyiv, Ukraine from 13 to 16 of October 2020.

The exhibition conducting on the eve of the Day of Defender of Ukraine will have not only a great practical but also social significance. The exhibition “Arms and Security” is a unique tool for the deepening of military and military‑technical cooperation with foreign partners, to strengthen domestic economic potential and for the union of all Ukrainian citizens, regardless of gender, nationality or religion, around the idea of building a new strong and prosperous Ukraine.



For any country, the possibility to hold a large‑scale defense and security forum determined by the position in the global weapons market, by the level of development of its scientific and technological base and defense industry. Since 2004, the success of the exhibition “Arms and Security” has been a testament to the high authority of the national scientific and industrial complex in the design and manufacture of new types of weapons, military and special equipment, the quality of which has been repeatedly tested in real conditions, as well as position in the TOP-10 countries exporters of weapons, approved Ukraine’s right to have a large‑scale international forum for armorers.

Using the experience of the leading foreign arms shows, the exhibition “Arms and Security” also is organized in format of 2 main parts:

– WEAPONS AND MILITARY EQUIPMENT FOR ARMY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

– ARMS FOR CIVILIANS

Within the military part of the exhibition will be featured such segments as:

– Armament and personal equipment of soldiers on the battlefield;

– Equipment and weapons for Land forces;

– Armament and equipment for law enforcement bodies;

– Means of border control;

– Military aviation.

Exposition of civil products will be traditionally featured by the most varied range (in the price range and the number of world famous brands) of hunting, sporting, historical and bladed weapons, and related products for hunting and outdoor activity including tactical goods.

Taking into account the huge need for rearmament of the national armed forces and other military formations, our country is gradually turning into a powerful market of arms and military equipment, while remaining an export‑oriented country.

In this context, the Ukrainian defense companies need to obtain the latest technology and the mutual exchange of technological and technical ideas with foreign companies from the partner countries of Ukraine. Here, Ukraine is ready to develop military‑technical cooperation, in close conjunction with foreign companies both in the interests of national security and defense, and in the interests of third countries.

With this in mind, the exhibition “Arms and Security” also demonstrates the process of implementation of NATO standards in the production of military products.

In exhibition pavilions there is a possibility to provide a demonstration of natural samples of large size military hardware, and provide the highest level of exposition construction, comfortable working conditions, delegations reception, holding the conferences, meetings, receptions and other exhibitions.

BENEFITS OF PARTICIPATION IN ARMS AND SECURITY EXHIBITION

The only business platform in Ukraine for meeting the main government customers ‑ state agencies whose activities are related to the security of both the state and citizens

Joining in the deep modernization of production capacities of defense enterprises of Ukraine

A great opportunity to expand the circle and increase the number of clients ‑ 27 thousand trade visitors from all over the world

Significant presence of representatives of related industries where defense industry is the main driver (engineering, ICT, textile industry, food industry, etc.)

DEVELOPMENT OF UKRAINE’S DEFENSE INDUSTRY

annual increase in the share of security and defense expenditures against the total gross domestic product. Defense products developed by the country, which is in a state of war, attract interest of potential foreign customers, increasing foreign investments and prospects for joint ventures with world‑known enterprises.

We will be glad to welcome You at the “Arms and Security – 2020” exhibition.

Venue:

International Exhibition Centre:

Ukraine, Kyiv, Brovarsky Ave, 15, “Livoberezhna” underground station

Contacts:

tel.: +38 (044) 201-11-63, e-mail: [email protected]