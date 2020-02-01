The 12th International Aviation and Space Salon, “AVIASVIT-XXI” will be held at the International Exhibition Centre in the capital of Ukraine from the 13th to the 16th of October.

The Salon will take place on the eve of the Defender of Ukraine Day jointly with the XVII International Specialized Exhibition “Arms and Security – 2020”.

Such format of the exhibitions is due to the fact that Ukraine is one of the few countries with its own aerospace industry whose level of development and state are closely linked with the development of the defense industry and directly affect the country’s defense potential.

Aircraft and missile engineering is the national pride for many generations of Ukrainians, development of this priority high-tech industries has a positive impact on the state economic development.

Ukraine is one of 8-10 countries of the world that have a full cycle of space technology development and experience in the construction of spaceports.

Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world that has the capacity to complete the production cycle of aviation equipment.

Ukrainian military transport aircraft proved to be among the best ones in the whole world.

Ukraine owns a powerful base of repair, aircraft and engine-building enterprises, where nowadays the production lines are being re-equipped, while programs directed towards the replacement of Russian components are being implemented.

Ukraine has bountiful traditions of training together with a large number of professional workers, and significant research potential.

As for now, the aviation industry is becoming one of the most attractive and promising for investment in Ukraine, while air transportation in Ukraine has the highest growth rates in Europe.

Venue: International Exhibition Centre: Ukraine, Kyiv, Brovarsky Ave, 15, “Livoberezhna” Metro station

