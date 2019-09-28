Olin Winchester LLC, an ammunition division of Olin Corporation, was awarded a $28,313,481 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for the production of small-caliber ammunition and the operation, maintenance, and modernization of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

Olin Corporation has reported that it has been selected by the U.S. Army to operate and manage the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant inIndependence, Missouri.

Following a one-year transition period, Winchester will assume full operational control of the Lake City plant on October 1, 2020. The contract has an initial term of seven years and may be extended by the U.S. Army for up to three additional years.

“Winchester is honored to have been selected by the Army to operate, maintain and modernize this unique, strategic asset of the U.S. Government’s munitions industrial base,” said Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester. “Our team is fully prepared and 100% committed to the safe, reliable, and responsible operation of Lake City, in the best interest of and service to the U.S. Military.”

The Lake City Army Ammunition Plant is housed on 3,935 acres with 408 buildings, 43 magazines, nine warehouses, 11 igloos and storage capacity of 707,000 square feet. LCAAP conducts contract oversight and provides small caliber munitions to the Warfighter and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) test center.

TheLake Cityplant, which began production in 1941, provides small-caliber military ammunition for both training and combat purposes. Winchester previously operated theLake Cityfacility from 1985-2000.