The Utah National Guard hosted both its Governor’s Day parade and Military Ball, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Camp Williams in Bluffdale, Utah.

Over 7,000 Army and Air National Guardsmen were present with many friends and family to participate in the 65th Annual Governors Day ceremony, which is one of Utah’s proudest traditions. During the event, the crowd was shown a display of military capabilities that the Utah Guard has to offer, from ground movements to cannon fire and flyovers.

Governors’ Day is a long-held tradition that is open to all Guardsmen including their families, with the aim of recognizing their hard work and dedication.

The day included a KC-135R Stratotanker flyover and capabilities demonstrations with AH-64 Apache Longbow and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, coordinated with Utah’s 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and 65th Field Artillery Brigade.

Also, a moment of silence was held for Maj. Brent Taylor, who was killed in Afghanistan in November, and Cpt. Corey Holmgren, who died suddenly at the West Valley Family Fitness Center in January.

Following the ceremony, families were invited to a classic car show, military equipment displays and food booths sponsored by various organizations.