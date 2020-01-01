The US Department of Defense announced a new agreement with BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., for the operation and maintenance of Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

The contract modification, from US Army Contracting Command and announced on Tuesday, is valued at more than $180 million.

“Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021,” the DoD message states. “Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition, Army and 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $38,927,404 were obligated at the time of the award. “

Situated on more than 7,000 acres in southwestern Virginia, the Radford Army Ammunition Plant was built in the 1940s to support the war effort. It has played an important role in every American conflict since then, and today is the core propellant-manufacturing facility for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Radford is capable of producing mass quantities of solvent and solventless propellants to support direct fire, indirect fire, and rocket applications. The facility uses a variety of ingredients in its propellant-making process, including nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose. Radford currently is the primary supplier of solventless propellants.and is the only North American manufacturer and supplier of nitrocellulose.

Also, Radford participates in the Armament Retooling and Manufacturing Support program, which leases onsite space to private companies.